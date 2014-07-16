By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, July 16 Two U.S. senators on
Wednesday unveiled a bill prompted by the General Motors Co
recalls over defective ignition switches that would make
it a crime for corporate officers to conceal dangers posed by
their products.
Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and
Bob Casey of Pennsylvania said their proposal calls for up to
five years in prison and fines for officers who know their
products could cause death or injury to consumers or workers and
hide that information.
"Corporate concealment can kill, and corporate officers who
engage in concealment must be held accountable," Blumenthal said
at a news conference.
Federal prosecutors are building a criminal fraud case based
on whether GM made misleading statements about a flawed ignition
switch in some of its vehicles, which has been linked to at
least 16 deaths and 61 crashes.
It is not clear whether prosecutors will bring cases against
any individuals.
The lawmakers said GM officers knew as early as 2004 about
the defects but failed to issue recalls until 2014. GM Chief
Executive Mary Barra has said she did not know the scope of the
problem until January of this year.
GM's internal investigation, prepared by Anton Valukas,
chairman of GM's outside law firm Jenner & Block, largely
exonerated top executives. Instead, Valukas blamed lower-level
lawyers and engineers for failing to properly flag the issue and
not connecting air bag failures to the ignition switch defect.
Valukas, Barra and GM General Counsel Michael Millikin will
testify about the recalls before a Senate committee on Thursday.
Other companies have come under similar scrutiny recently.
Toyota Motor Corp settled with the U.S. Justice
Department for $1.2 billion after it was revealed the carmaker
knew about problems that caused vehicles to accelerate
unexpectedly but downplayed the information to safety
regulators.
Blumenthal said even if Congress approved his bill, the
tougher penalties would not apply to GM executives. He said he
thought existing criminal law covered GM's activity, and his new
proposal would serve as a deterrent to future wrongdoing.
"Corporations paying fines are an insufficient deterrent. We
should have learned that corporate fines simply fail to provide
the strong, effective message that some corporate officers need
to hear and feel," he said.
The bill, which was co-sponsored by Iowa Democrat Tom
Harkin, also provides some legal protections for officers who
notify their regulators and consumers about the problems.
