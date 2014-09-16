WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Federal auto safety
regulators played a significant role in General Motors Co's
failure to promptly report and recall cars with defective
parts that led to at least 19 deaths, a congressional report
said on Tuesday.
The report, made public ahead of a separate hearing on
Tuesday, said officials at the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration repeatedly failed to identify the potential
problems with the faulty ignition switches and could have acted
more quickly to catch the problem.
"It is tragic that the evidence was staring NHTSA in the
face and the agency didn't identify the warnings," said
Representative Fred Upton, chairman of the House Energy and
Commerce committee, which released the findings.
Representatives for the agency could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee is
set to examine oversight and policy issues of the safety agency
at a hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT).
NHTSA Deputy Administrator David Friedman, who is due to
testify at the panel, has rapped GM for its "flawed" culture on
recalls, saying the automaker put its own reputation ahead of
the safety of its customers.
Other government and industry transportation safety
officials also are scheduled to testify.
According to the House panel's findings, first reported by
the Detroit Free Press and the New York Times, NHTSA staff had
the power and information that they needed to act over the
faulty GM switches.
But they were hampered by "lack of knowledge and awareness
regarding the evolution of vehicle safety systems they
regulate," the report said.
Representative Tim Murphy, head of the House panel's
investigative subcommittee, said congressional investigators
found that some of the same problems at GM "also plagued its
regulator," including "a lack of accountability, poor
information sharing and a fundamental misunderstanding of the
vehicles."
"Both GM and NHTSA had a responsibility to act and both
share culpability in this safety failure," he said.
