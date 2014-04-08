WASHINGTON, April 8 The National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration said on Tuesday that General Motors
had not met an April 3 deadline to respond to the agency's
request for information about the automaker's recall of 2.6
million cars for defective ignition switches.
In a letter to GM, NHTSA said the automaker had not answered
more than a third of the 107 questions the agency asked as part
of its investigation into why the automaker waited until
February to order a recall when it first learned of the defect
more than 10 years ago.
NHTSA said GM faces a fine of $7,000 a day, starting from
the April 3 deadline, until it fully responds to the questions.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)