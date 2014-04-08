DETROIT, April 8 General Motors Co said
on Tuesday it has "fully cooperated" with the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, which says the company has not
fully responded to 107 questions the agency asked about the
automaker's recall of 2.6 million cars for defective ignition
switches.
GM said in a statement that it has delivered nearly 21,000
documents covering more than 271,000 pages related to the
safety recalls.
"We will continue to provide responses and facts as soon as
they become available and hope to go about this in a
constructive manner," GM's statement said. "We will do so with a
goal of being accurate as well as timely."
GM was to provide the answers to NHTSA by April 3, but the
agency said the automaker failed to respond to more than a third
of 107 questions about the recalls.
