DETROIT, April 8 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has "fully cooperated" with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which says the company has not fully responded to 107 questions the agency asked about the automaker's recall of 2.6 million cars for defective ignition switches.

GM said in a statement that it has delivered nearly 21,000 documents covering more than 271,000 pages related to the safety recalls.

"We will continue to provide responses and facts as soon as they become available and hope to go about this in a constructive manner," GM's statement said. "We will do so with a goal of being accurate as well as timely."

GM was to provide the answers to NHTSA by April 3, but the agency said the automaker failed to respond to more than a third of 107 questions about the recalls. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall. Editing by Andre Grenon)