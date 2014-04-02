A new breed of sovereign wealth fund - without the wealth
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
(Repeats with slug)
WASHINGTON, April 2 General Motors CEO Mary Barra said on Wednesday the company would make public everything related to safety from its internal investigation of the use of defective ignition switches in some cars that led to at least 13 deaths.
"We will share everything and anything that's related to the safety of our vehicles, that's related to this incident," Barra told a Senate committee looking into the recall of nearly 2.6 million vehicles.
She had come under fire on Tuesday for telling a House of Representatives hearing that GM would disclose "appropriate" information from that investigation. On Wednesday she clarified that statement, saying only information whose disclosure would harm GM's competitiveness or violate personnel privacy rules may be withheld. (Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Bill Trott)
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5
* Holdings of Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., came to 4.97 percent, or 3.6 million shares, on 16 March 2017
CAIRO, March 20 Egypt's new stamp duty on stock exchange transactions will come into effect in May and include for the first time a 0.3 percent levy for investors acquiring more than a third of a company's stocks, deputy finance minister Amr al-Munayer said.