By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 15 A U.S. judge on Thursday
refused to let plaintiffs' lawyers suing General Motors Co
access notes from lawyers the company hired to prepare an
internal report on the automaker's decade-long mishandling of a
deadly ignition-switch flaw.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said interview
notes from the "Valukas report" - named for Anton Valukas,
chairman of law firm Jenner & Block, who GM hired to spearhead
the investigation - were protected by attorney-client privilege.
While the ruling shields materials that could boost the
cases by plaintiffs, they will be able to learn the identities
of interviewed witnesses who were not named in the report.
Facing a backlash over its handling of the ignition-switch
defect, GM tapped Valukas, a former federal prosecutor, last
year to conduct a comprehensive review of why the company took
so long to address the problem. The defect resulted in the
recall of 2.6 million vehicles. A program to compensate victims
has so far identified 45 deaths linked to the switch.
Valukas and his firm conducted more than 350 interviews with
230 witnesses, Furman wrote, and each lawyer took careful notes
and prepared summaries of the conversations. The final report
issued in June 2014 cited a series of missteps by GM employees,
from lawyers to engineers, which allowed the problem to go
unresolved for years.
The report is public, and GM has agreed to produce documents
cited in the report to plaintiffs' lawyers, who have sued on
behalf of individuals injured or killed as a result of the
switch, and customers whose vehicles lost value.
However, the company balked at turning over certain
materials, including interview notes. GM said the notes were
protected by attorney-client privilege because they were
prepared by Jenner & Block lawyers. But plaintiffs' lawyers
argued that GM never intended to keep the Valukas report
confidential, and that the notes were not protected because they
were not legal advice.
Furman disagreed, saying GM had established a "valid claim"
that the communications were privileged. And "the cost of
withholding the materials is outweighed by the benefits to
society of encouraging full and frank communication" between
lawyer and client, he wrote.
Plaintiffs' lawyer Steve Berman said he was disappointed
with the ruling, but pleased to receive the list of unnamed
witnesses. He also said plaintiffs believed the report was
"flawed."
GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Matthew Lewis)