WASHINGTON, March 12 A U.S. Senate subcommittee
plans to hold a hearing in April on General Motors' recall of
malfunctioning cars blamed for multiple deaths, Senator Claire
McCaskill said on Wednesday.
McCaskill, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee's
consumer protection subcommittee, said the hearing will examine
the responses of GM and the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration to the discovery of faulty ignition switches.
GM is recalling cars to correct an ignition problem that
could lead to cars' engines and other components, including
front airbags, to turn off while a vehicle is operating at high
speed. More than 1.6 million older vehicles are affected.
"We have to get to the bottom of this," McCaskill said in a
statement. "We need to find out who dropped ball and put
millions of Americans at risk."