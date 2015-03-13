By Joseph White
DETROIT, March 13 The family of a woman who died
in a crash later blamed on a faulty General Motors Co
ignition switch has settled a civil lawsuit against the
automaker, ending litigation that helped bring to light the
company's decade-long delay in recalling millions of defective
vehicles.
Lawyers for the parents of Brooke Melton disclosed the
settlement on Friday, but did not reveal details of the
agreement. GM declined to comment on Friday.
The Melton family was represented by Lance Cooper of the
Cooper Firm of Marietta, Georgia, and the Beasley Allen firm of
Montgomery, Alabama.
The Melton family settled a civil action against GM for $5
million in September 2013. But last year, the family filed a
second lawsuit in Georgia state court, alleging that GM knew
more about the defect linked to Brooke Melton's death than it
had disclosed in the prior case, and had committed fraud in the
original proceedings.
"One of the most important issues for the Meltons was
accountability," lawyer Lance Cooper said in a statement Friday.
Brooke Melton, 29, died in a March 2010 accident in Paulding
County, Georgia, when the ignition switch of her 2005 Chevrolet
Cobalt slipped out of the "on" position, and she ran into
another vehicle. During his investigation of the case, Cooper
discovered that GM had changed the design of the ignition switch
used in Cobalts after complaints that it could be inadvertently
bumped out of the "run" position into an "accessory" or "off"
position.
GM lawyers agreed to settle the original case in September
2013 for $5 million soon after Cooper presented his findings to
GM lawyers. It was not until early 2014 that GM ordered the
first recalls of 2003-2011 compact cars equipped with defective
switches, and disclosed that company officials had known for
years of the problems.
The disclosures touched off a furor that led to a series of
congressional hearings, and probes by federal highway safety
regulators and the U.S. Department of Justice. GM paid $35
million in civil fines in connection with the delayed recalls,
and still faces a federal criminal probe. As of March 6, Kenneth
Feinberg, the lawyer running a compensation fund GM established
last year, has tied 64 deaths and 108 injuries to accidents
involving cars equipped with the defective switches.
