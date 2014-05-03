WASHINGTON May 3 General Motors Co is
recalling 51,640 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC
Acadia SUVs of the 2014 model year because faulty software may
cause the fuel gauge to read inaccurately, U.S. regulators said
on Saturday.
"An inaccurate fuel gauge may result in the vehicle
unexpectedly running out of fuel and stalling, increasing the
risk of a crash," the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) said on its website.
GM said in a letter to NHTSA the fuel gauge reading could be
off by as much as one-quarter of a tank. To fix the problem, GM
dealers will reprogram the vehicles' engine control modules.
GM has recalled about 7 million vehicles this year,
including 2.6 million Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other
models for faulty ignition switches that are linked to at least
13 deaths.
The automaker is under investigation by NHTSA, Congress, the
Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission
for waiting until February to begin ordering the ignition switch
recall, despite first learning of the defect more than 10 years
ago.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Nick Zieminski)