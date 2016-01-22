NEW YORK Jan 22 The first federal trial over
General Motors Co's massive ignition switch recall came
to an early end on Friday, as the parties said the case has been
dismissed.
According to a filing in Manhattan federal court, the
plaintiff Robert Scheuer agreed to voluntarily dismiss his
claims against the automaker with prejudice. Scheuer agreed to
take nothing on his claims, the filing showed.
Friday's filing came in the wake of allegations that the
plaintiff had given misleading testimony about his physical and
financial condition.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)