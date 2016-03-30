(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to the jury found an ignition switch defect existed but did not cause the crash instead of the jury found General Motors was liable for the defect)

NEW YORK, March 30 A U.S. jury found on Wednesday a General Motors ignition switch was defective, but was not the cause of a 2014 car accident in which two plaintiffs said they were injured.

The verdict in a two-week trial in Manhattan federal court is the first involving an accident blamed on the switch. Dionne Spain and Lawrence Barthelemy said they have suffered back pain and other injuries when a faulty switch in Spain's 2007 Saturn Sky slipped out of position and caused it to crash, while GM said the accident was minor and the result of slippery roads. (Reporting by Jessica Dye and Nate Raymond; editing by Grant McCool)