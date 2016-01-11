By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, Jan 11 General Motors is set to
go to trial Monday in a lawsuit over its 2014 recall of millions
of vehicles for a faulty ignition switch linked to nearly 400
injuries and deaths.
In the lawsuit, plaintiff Robert Scheuers claims he was
injured when his 2003 Saturn Ion ran off the highway, became
airborne and then struck the ground and trees in May 2014. The
front air bag did not deploy, which Scheuer blamed on the switch
despite having followed GM's instructions to remove all but a
single key from his key ring.
GM has argued there is no proof that the switch caused or
exacerbated Scheuer's injuries. "Each bellwether case will be
tried on its own merits," GM spokesman Jim Cain said.
It is the first of six trials this year before U.S. District
Judge Jesse Furman in the Southern District of New York, who
oversees litigation from crash victims and from customers who
say their cars lost value.
While not binding on other cases, the verdict will provide
insight into the strengths of both sides' evidence as GM looks
to wrap up the remaining switch litigation. It has already
agreed to pay roughly $2 billion in civil and criminal penalties
and settlements over the switch.
In February 2014, GM began recalling 2.6 million cars with
the faulty switch, which can slip out of place, stalling engines
and preventing air bags from deploying. Evidence emerged that
some individuals at GM were aware of the problem much earlier.
Scheuer, whose complaint says he suffers from continuing
neck and back pain as a result of his injuries, is asking the
jury to find the switch's failure prevented the air bags from
protecting him. He also says GM put him at risk by delaying the
recall and doing too little for customers. He will seek punitive
damages based on GM's "intentional post-bankruptcy conduct,"
according to his lawyer, Robert Hilliard.
The case's focus will be limited to GM's actions after its
2009 bankruptcy, which left many liabilities with "Old GM" while
creating "New GM" from its profitable operations, thanks to a
ruling last year from the bankruptcy judge.
GM paid $900 million in September to end a
related U.S. criminal probe, and took a $575 million charge to
settle about 1,380 injury and death cases and shareholder
litigation. It also resolved 399 injury and death claims through
an independent fund. Several hundred lawsuits for injuries,
deaths and lost vehicle value remain.
The case is In re General Motors Ignition Switch Litigation,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
14-2543.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Leslie Adler)