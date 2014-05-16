BRIEF-Castellum leases to Microsoft in Lund
* Castellum leases a property to Microsoft in Lund Source text: http://bit.ly/2mkzcPd
WASHINGTON May 16 The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's top official on Friday said there was no information that General Motors Co's Chief Executive Mary Barra knew about faulty ignition switches in some of the company's vehicles.
But other GM employees, from engineers to executives, were aware of the problem, acting administrator David Friedman told reporters at a news conference after U.S. transportation officials announced a $35 million penalty against the automaker.
"Their process was broken," Friedman said, adding that the company's recall problems were due to several factors. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Castellum leases a property to Microsoft in Lund Source text: http://bit.ly/2mkzcPd
March 20 The parent of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III, a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.
* Cytokinetics announces additional results from cosmic-hf presented at acc.17