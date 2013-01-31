DETROIT Jan 31 General Motors Co is
recalling 12,415 cars in the United States to address issues
with what may be improperly tightened suspension bolts and
faulty airbags, according to documents filed with U.S. safety
regulators.
In both cases, neither issue has resulted in any accidents
or injuries, GM said.
GM is recalling 8,519 2013-model year Chevrolet Malibu
sedans as one or more rear suspension bolts may not have been
tightened properly, which could lead to loss of vehicle handling
and increase the risk of a crash, according to documents filed
with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Owners initially may notice noise and minor handling issues,
but as the condition progresses sudden changes in vehicle
handling could occur, NHTSA said. Owner notification has already
begun.
GM also is recalling 3,896 2012-model year Buick Verano, and
Chevy Camaro, Cruze and Sonic cars to address potentially faulty
airbags, NHTSA said.
The driver side front airbag has a shorting bar that may
intermittently contact the airbag terminals, possibly causing
the airbags not to deploy and increasing the risk of injury,
according to NHTSA. The recall is expected to begin on Feb. 13.