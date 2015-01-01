NEW YORK Jan 1 General Motors Co
announced three new recalls affecting more than 83,000
sport-utility vehicles and pickup trucks that may have faulty
ignition systems, the Wall Street Journal and the Detroit News
reported on Thursday.
Ignition problems also triggered dozens of recalls from GM
throughout 2014. After accidents that caused more than 40
deaths, the automaker recalled more than 2.5 million vehicles.
The Journal said no crashes or injuries had been reported
from the latest round of recalls, which largely focus on a
potential defect in the electrical system of the vehicles.
Even though 83,000 vehicles were being recalled, the
automaker expects that fewer than 500 of them will be affected
by the defect, which can cause the ignition lock actuator to
bind, "making turning the key difficult or causing the ignition
to get stuck in the 'start' position," the Journal reported.
GM did not immediately return Reuters calls seeking comment,
and the automaker has not updated the "recall" page on its
website since Dec. 5.
The Journal cited a GM spokesperson as saying the latest
issue had been discovered in an internal review following
warranty party returns.
The Detroit News reported that the faulty ignition could
cause a vehicle to stall, with airbags failing to deploy in the
event of a crash. It said on its website that GM was recalling
83,572 2011-12 model year Chevrolet Silverado HD, Silverado LD,
Suburban, Tahoe, Avalanche GMC Sierra LD, Sierra HD, Yukon,
Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, along with ESV and EXT versions.
The Journal reported that the ignition problem affected the
Yukon and Escalade. It said one of the other recalls concerned a
faulty hose clamp in 56 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra
pickup trucks built between September and October 2014.
The third covers 152 of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC
1500 pickup trucks over concerns the rear axle shaft could
fracture while the vehicles were being driven.
Most of GM's recalls in 2014 were related to an ignition
system defect. The compensation program received more than 2,200
claims for injuries and deaths as a result of the issue.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by David Gregorio)