FRANKFURT Aug 2 General Motors' ailing Opel unit saw its market share in Germany fall 1.1 percentage points to 6.8 percent in July, according to official statistics from Germany's motor vehicle department KBA on Thursday.

New car registrations fell 18.6 percent over a year ago to 16,760 vehicles.

For the first seven months, its registration figures fell 10.6 percent to 135,367 vehicles. This brought its market share during the period to 7.2 percent, down from 8.0 percent in the previous year's period. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)