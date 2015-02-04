(Adds link to graphic, updates stock price)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 4 General Motors Co on
Wednesday posted fourth-quarter earnings far above analysts'
expectations as strong sales of high-margin SUVs and trucks in
North America helped offset record recall costs there, and its
shares rose 3 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens told reporters that
profitability would improve in all geographic markets in 2015
and that the company was "very much on the path to 10 percent
margins (in North America) in 2016."
North American profit margins for 2014 were 6.5 percent.
Excluding the additional costs for a record vehicle recall, they
would have been 8.9 percent, GM said.
GM said it planned to raise its dividend by 20 percent, a
move many shareholders have been pushing the company to do.
Stevens told Reuters that further return of capital to
investors could happen later this year, as soon as the company
resolves legal issues involving the recall of a defective
ignition switch linked to at least 51 deaths.
Excluding special items, the largest U.S. automaker earned
$1.19 per share in the quarter, compared with the analysts'
average estimate of 83 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $1.1 billion, or 66 cents a share, from
$900 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.
Without the recall costs, 2014 operating profit of $6.5
billion would have been $2.8 billion higher and net income per
share of $1.65 would have been $1.07 higher, GM said.
Once again, North America accounted for almost all of
quarterly earnings, which Stevens credited to increased sales of
full-sized SUVs and pickup trucks. Profit on these larger
vehicles dwarf those of smaller cars.
Operating profit was $2.2 billion for North America,
compared with $2.4 billion companywide.
GM will pay annual bonuses of up to $9,000 to each of its
U.S.-based United Auto Workers union employees, up from $7,500 a
year ago. The 2014 bonus is the highest ever given by the
company.
Fourth-quarter revenue fell to $39.6 billion from $40.5
billion and missed analysts' estimates of $40.12 billion.
GM posted a quarterly operating loss of $400 million in
Europe, unchanged from a year earlier. Its annual loss in Europe
widened to $1.4 billion from $900 million in 2013.
Stevens affirmed GM's expectations of posting a profit in
Europe in 2016.
Shares of GM were up 3 percent at $35 in morning trading.
(Additional reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)