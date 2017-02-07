UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
(Corrects in first paragraph to say factoring in one-time items, not factoring out.)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 7 General Motors Co on Tuesday said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.19 a share, factoring in one-time items, in part because of $500 million in foreign exchange losses, and the company forecast 2017 profits per share would be flat to slightly up from 2016.
GM said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.8 billion from $6.3 billion, or $3.92 a share, a year earlier. Factoring out one-time items, GM said it earned $2.4 billion, or $1.28 a share, in the latest quarter, down 14 percent from a year earlier. The adjusted result beat analyst expectations of $1.17 per share.
GM forecast adjusted earnings per share for all of 2017 would range between $6.00 and $6.50 a share, compared to $6.12 a share for all of 2016. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joseph White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly