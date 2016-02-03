DETROIT Feb 3 General Motors Co rode
sales of SUVs and pickup trucks in North America to a record
profit in 2015, and the automaker reaffirmed its expectation to
do better this year despite signs that vehicle sales are hitting
a peak.
GM, the biggest U.S. automaker and No. 3 globally by sales,
earned $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter before interest, taxes
and one-time items, or $1.39 per share, excluding items. Wall
Street expected $1.21 per share, according to analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenues were flat at $39.6 billion,
it said on Wednesday.
GM affirmed an earlier forecast that it will increase
earnings per share, excluding one-time items, to $5.25 to $5.75
this year, from $5.02 a share in 2015.
(Reporting by Joe White and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)