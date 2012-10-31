DETROIT Oct 31 Around 12,600 white-collar
retirees of General Motors Co have agreed to accept
lump-sum payments in lieu of monthly pension checks from the
largest U.S. automaker.
The buyouts will help cut $29 billion, or about one-fifth,
from GM's $134 billion global pension obligation, GM said on
Wednesday in a statement accompanying its third-quarter results.
That is $3 billion better than GM projected when it first
announced its plans to shrink its large pension obligation, one
of the few issues left untouched during its 2009 U.S.-financed
bankruptcy restructuring.
The automaker offered buyouts to about 42,000 retirees and
will shift management of its pension plans for 118,000 salaried
retirees to a unit of Prudential Financial Inc.
This transaction is expected to close in early November, GM
said. About 30 percent of eligible retirees accepted the offer.
In connection with these transactions, GM will make $2.6
billion in cash contributions to its salaried pension plan, less
than the $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion it previously projected.
Additionally, GM will record a $2.9 billion pretax charge in
the fourth quarter as a special item. GM earlier estimated a
charge between $2.5 billion and $3.5 billion.