BRIEF-Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
NEW YORK, July 13 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday reversed part of a bankruptcy court ruling that protects General Motors from some legal claims involving a defective ignition switch and other safety issues that prompted a series of major recalls in 2014.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said that GM must face some claims from certain groups of car owners that arise from conduct predating its 2009 bankruptcy. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OTI receives purchase order for first installment of 10,000 cashless payment systems sale into Japanese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: