NEW YORK, July 13 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday reversed part of a bankruptcy court ruling that protects General Motors from some legal claims involving a defective ignition switch and other safety issues that prompted a series of major recalls in 2014.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said that GM must face some claims from certain groups of car owners that arise from conduct predating its 2009 bankruptcy. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)