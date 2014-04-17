DETROIT, April 17 General Motors Corp said on Thursday that its worldwide vehicle sales rose 2 percent in the first quarter as fast-growing demand in China offset lower sales in the Americas.

The automaker said it sold 2,416,028 vehicles globally in the first quarter. Four out of every 10 vehicles GM delivered during the period - 919,114 in all - were sold in China, the company's No. 1 market, where sales rose 12.6 percent and set a new quarterly record for the company in the region.

Quarterly sales were also up modestly in Europe, GM said.

That strength offset weakness in South America, where currency pressures sent sales plunging 10.1 percent, and North America, where they were down 2.1 percent, GM said.

GM did not comment on its performance in North America. But its sales challenges in the region during the quarter included the coldest winter weather in decades as well as a cascading safety crisis that has forced the automaker to recall 2.6 million compact cars.

At least 13 deaths in Saturn Ions, Chevrolet Cobalts and other models have been linked to faulty ignition switches, which are prone to being bumped or jostled into accessory mode while the cars are still moving, shutting off engines and disabling the power steering, power brakes and air bags.

GM said its global market share slipped to 11.1 percent in the quarter, down from 11.3 percent a year ago. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Tom Brown)