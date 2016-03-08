By Joseph White
| March 8
March 8 General Motors Co disclosed Tuesday that
shareholders or shareholder groups will now be allowed to
nominate directors for the board in the company's annual proxy
statement, but they will need to hold at least 3 percent of the
automakers' shares for at least three years.
The ownership requirements, had they been in place in
February 2015, would have been a barrier to proxy access for a
group of hedge funds that pushed GM to put former U.S. auto task
force member Harry Wilson on the company's board, and accelerate
returns of cash to shareholders. That group held about 1.9
percent of GM shares at the time.
The new rules also state that shareholder groups that meet
the share ownership standard may nominate "up to two
individuals, or 20 percent of the board, whichever is greater."
GM directors adopted the new procedure on March 4 as a new
article to the company's bylaws, the company stated in a filing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission that was released
Tuesday evening.
GM didn't have an immediate comment elaborating on the new
rules.
(Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by David Gregorio)