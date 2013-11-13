SINGAPORE Nov 13 General Motors Co said
on Wednesday it will move its international operations
headquarters to Singapore from Shanghai in the second quarter of
2014.
The shift comes after GM split its China operations from its
international unit earlier this year, saying that would make it
easier to focus on the Chinese auto market, the world's
largest.
The move is likely to come as a blow to Shanghai, which has
been trying to compete with the likes of Singapore and Hong Kong
as a place for multinational companies to base their Asia
headquarters.
GM said it had considered other locations for the relocation
and looked into keeping the headquarters in Shanghai, but
eventually decided on Singapore.
"It offers several advantages, including greater proximity
to key CIO markets such as ASEAN and India, the Middle East and
Africa," said Lori Arpin, vice president of communications at GM
International Operations.
Many multinational companies are lured to Singapore's shores
by its competitive tax rates, use of the English language,
skilled workforce and high standards of living.
Its headline corporate tax rate is 17 percent, though
companies that base their regional headquarters there can
benefit from a lower rate if they meet certain criteria such as
providing jobs and spending a certain level of money in the
city-state.
Singapore though, is one of the most expensive countries in
the world in which to own a car and is not known as a major base
for automakers.
General Motors said it would have about 120 employees in
Singapore who would oversee "key parts" of the company's
business in the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, the Middle East and
Chevrolet and Cadillac Europe.
The new base though will house some of its sales and
marketing, finance, government relations, human resources, IT
and legal functions.