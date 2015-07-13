By Joseph White
| DETROIT, July 13
DETROIT, July 13 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Mary Barra said Monday the automaker has "no plans to
change" its strategy of building the Chevrolet Sonic small car
in the U.S.
Barra made the comment in response to a reporter's question
about Ford Motor Co's decision to move production of its
Ford Focus compact car out of factory in suburban Detroit by
2018. Ford has said the future of the Michigan plant will be a
topic for contract talks with the United Auto Workers this year.
Barra spoke at the formal kickoff of contract negotiations
with the United Auto Workers in Detroit on Monday. The UAW
represents GM factory workers in the U.S. UAW President Dennis
Williams said at the same event Monday that he's concerned by
investments the Detroit automakers are planning outside the U.S.
(Reporting By Joseph White)