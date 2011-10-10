* New Chevrolet Colorado's US debut not disclosed

* Small pickups only 4 pct of Sept US sales in Sept

* Ford, Chrysler abandon segment in US this year

By Ben Klayman

WARREN, Mich., Oct 10 General Motors Co (GM.N) will build and sell a new version of its small Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck in the United States even as rivals abandon the shrinking segment, executives for the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

GM would not say where the Colorado, now assembled in Shreveport, Louisiana, will be built in the United States once the current generation ends. The new Colorado was introduced this month in Thailand, the world's largest market for small pickups, and will eventually be sold in South America and other markets.

"When we look at how important the mid-sized truck is to the global markets, we think it actually could have a lot of success in the United States as well," said Mary Barra, GM's vice president in charge of global product development.

"It is an important vehicle across the globe," she told reporters at the company's technical center north of Detroit. "It has a place within a market that also has full-size trucks. Also, when you look at what may or may not happen with fuel prices, it provides a nice option."

Sales of small pickups in the U.S. market have dwindled as consumers prefer the full-sized versions, but GM believes making the trucks on a global basis will allow it to make money on the vehicle.

Some analysts have said the new Colorado would be assembled at the GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri, near St. Louis. The Wentzville plant now makes the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-sized vans.

Barra declined to provide specifics on when the new version would go on sale in the United States, or whether the GMC brand would get a version to replace its current small Canyon pickup. The current Colorado is scheduled to be built through the end of the 2012 model year.

Barra also declined to say what engines would be offered in the next Colorado or its pricing. Versions of the Colorado were shown at auto shows in Thailand, Argentina, Australia and Germany.

GM believes it can be profitable in a segment other automakers are abandoning in the U.S. market because the next-generation Colorado will be the company's first global pickup. It will be based on a platform developed in Brazil, and customized for each local market, she said.

In Thailand, for instance, customers can choose between two-wheel or four-wheel-drive versions; extended or crew cab models; and gas or diesel engines, GM said.

While the segment is challenging in the U.S. market, IHS Automotive analyst Rebecca Lindland said it could be profitable. "If they plan for an appropriate volume, you can make money."

Ford will stop selling the Ranger in the U.S. market early next year after halting production at its St. Paul, Minnesota, plant in December. Ford executives have said the Ranger became less important in the U.S. market as the company produced more fuel-efficient turbo-charged "EcoBoost" engines for its larger F-Series pickup trucks. [ID:nN1E7950AI]

In 2011, the Ranger is the No. 2 compact pickup in the U.S. market, behind the Tacoma from Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T). Staying in the U.S. market once the Ranger goes away are Nissan Motor Co's (7201.T) Frontier, the third-biggest seller, and GM's Colorado in fourth place.

Chrysler Group LLC in August stopped production of its Dakota small pickup. Chrysler is managed by Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

Compact pickup trucks made up 4 percent of total U.S. industry sales in September, compared with a 26 percent share for full-sized pickups, according to Autodata Corp.

In 2006, U.S. sales of small pickups were almost 563,000 vehicles, but fell last year to slightly more than 249,000, according to research firm TrueCar.com. However, sales through September were up almost 13 percent this year.

In Thailand, where the Ranger began production last week, small trucks like Colorado account for more than 40 percent of the market. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Warren, Mich.; Editing by Gary Hill)