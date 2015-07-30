SEOUL, July 30 General Motors' South
Korean workers voted in favour of a wage deal on Thursday,
averting a major strike for a second consecutive year.
GM Korea agreed to pay 10.5 million won ($8,990) in bonuses
and incentives to each worker and raise the basic monthly wage
by 83,000 won.
Fifty-five percent of GM Korean workers approved the
tentative deal reached on Monday, a union spokesman told
Reuters.
The latest wage agreement includes plans to make
next-generation Chevrolet Malibu sedans on a second production
line at its Bupyeong plant. There has been much speculation that
production at the plant would be scaled back.
