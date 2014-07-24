SEOUL, July 24 General Motors Co's South
Korean subsidiary on Thursday said it has told its employee
union that the U.S. carmaker could consider making the
next-generation Chevrolet Cruze in South Korea if the union
calls off a wage-related strike.
The announcement follows GM's South Korean employees voting
to strike after three months of discussions over salaries and
production volume failed to reach a conclusion.
Employees also called for increased production after GM said
it would stop selling Chevrolet-branded cars in Europe by the
end of 2015. The decision led to a sharp reduction in output in
Korea where many of GM's Europe-bound cars were made.
If the union accepts the latest proposal, GM could settle on
building the Chevrolet Cruze at the southwestern factory of
Gunsan, almost two years after ruling out the possibility. (reut.rs/1rwu2JG)
Gunsan is one of GM's four Korean factories. It has an
annual production capacity of 260,000 vehicles and produces the
Chevy Cruze and Orlando SUVs.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)