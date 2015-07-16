SEOUL, July 16 General Motors Co workers in South Korea will stage a partial strike, downing tools for two hours on Friday and four hours on July 22 and refusing to work overtime and weekends for the time being, union spokesman Yun Yong-sin told Reuters.

A company spokeswoman did not have immediate comment.

The company and the union representing 13,884 workers in the country have been in talks over wages and production volumes, and the union voted early this month in favour of a strike.

Strikes occur almost annually in South Korea's auto industry.

GM's South Korea operation, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of its global output, averted a strike in 2014 for the first time in four years after an agreement on bonuses and basic wages, and following the reversal of a decision against making its next-generation Chevrolet Cruze at its Gunsan plant from 2017. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)