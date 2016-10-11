Oct 11 General Motors said it would add a third shift and 650 jobs at its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee to meet higher demand for its recently launched Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia crossover SUVs.
GM is finalizing details to fill up positions in the current quarter, while the additional shift will be introduced in January 2017, the company said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2dUDNCJ)
There were about 3,265 hourly and salaried employees at the 6.9 million-square-foot factory as of Sept. 1.
Launched in April, the XT5 has become Cadillac's best-selling model with more than 22,000 sales in the United States, GM said.
The 2017 GMC Acadia models stay on dealer lots for an average of 19 days before they are sold, GM said, compared with an industry average of 73 days.
GM said it had invested more than $2 billion at the Spring Hill factory since 2010. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.