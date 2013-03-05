DETROIT, March 5 Eight top General Motors Co
executives have been awarded more than 324,000 restricted
stock units that vest over the next three years, according to
regulatory documents filed on Tuesday.
The 324,489 units, each representing one share of common
stock, were awarded on March 1 as part of GM's long-term
incentive plan, according to documents filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
GM shares were up 1.9 percent at $27.61 in afternoon trading
on Tuesday.
Two-thirds of each grant will vest on March 1, 2015, with
the rest vesting on the same day in 2016, according to the SEC
filings.
Compensation of GM executives is governed by a special
paymaster from the U.S. government as part of provisions put in
place after the automaker's U.S.-funded bankruptcy restructuring
in 2009. The stock awards were in line with approvals made by
the paymaster in April 2012, a GM spokesman said.
GM has repaid about $29 billion of the $50 billion the U.S.
government poured into the company to keep it afloat in 2009. In
December, the U.S. Treasury said it would sell 200 million
shares back to GM for $5.5 billion and sell its remaining
holdings.
After the $5.5 billion stock sale, the Treasury's holding in
GM was whittled down to 19 percent.
The GM spokesman would not discuss how the company arrived
at each executive's restricted stock unit award, but said it
related to his or her total compensation.
Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann received 60,841
restricted stock units; global product development chief Mary
Barra received 58,998; Vice Chairman Steve Girsky received
55,310; North American chief Mark Reuss received 51,623; Chief
Information Officer Randy Mott received 36,874; South American
chief Jaime Ardila received 25,812; Treasurer James Davlin
received 21,203; and vice president Selim Bingol received
13,828, according to the SEC filings.
Chief Executive Dan Akerson did not receive any restricted
stock units, the GM spokesman said. Akerson received an $11.1
million pay package last year. Several media outlets reported
last week that GM had asked U.S. officials to allow for a pay
increase of more than 20 percent for Akerson in 2013. GM said
the reports were inaccurate.