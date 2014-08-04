(Adds background of GM Financial, scrutiny of subprime auto
By Aruna Viswanatha and Peter Rudegeair
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Aug 4 The U.S. government
is investigating General Motors Co's auto financing arm
over subprime auto loans it made and securitized since 2007, the
company disclosed on Monday.
General Motors Financial Co Inc said it was served with a
subpoena from the Department of Justice directing it to turn
over documents related to underwriting criteria.
The subpoena, which the company said was in connection with
an investigation into possible violations of the civil fraud law
FIRREA, also asked for information on the representations GM
made about the criteria when the loans were pooled into
securities.
Financial services firms have paid billions of dollars to
resolve investigations under FIRREA into questionable mortgages
pooled into securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
The new subpoena could be one of the first public
acknowledgements that investigators are also looking at the
securitization of subprime auto loans.
FIRREA, the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and
Enforcement Act, allows the Justice Department to sue over fraud
affecting a federally insured financial institution.
GM Financial was known as AmeriCredit Corp until the
carmaker acquired it in October 2010. It issued $2.15 billion in
securities backed by subprime auto loans in the first six months
of 2014, making it the second-largest issuer of such securities
for the period.
INCREASED SCRUTINY
The disclosure of the subpoena accompanies increased
regulatory scrutiny of subprime auto loans.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which
regulates national banks, warned in a June report that "signs of
risk in auto lending are beginning to emerge."
Its assessment was based on lenders' willingness to lengthen
terms, chase borrowers with lower credit scores, and offer loans
to buy cars that exceeded the value of the vehicle.
The disclosure also comes as the auto industry increasingly
relies on subprime auto loans for growth.
New auto loans to borrowers with the lowest credit scores
were up 51 percent in the first quarter compared to the same
period in 2013, according to Experian Automotive.
Meanwhile, new auto loans to borrowers with the highest
credit scores were down 7 percent over the same time frame.
Separately, regulators have brought some recent cases
against auto lenders over allegations of discrimination.
In December, GM's former financing arm, Ally Financial Inc,
agreed to pay $98 million to resolve claims by the Justice
Department and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
that it charged minority borrowers higher interest rates than
white borrowers.
A Justice Department spokeswoman had no immediate comment on
the new GM subpoena. A spokesman for the consumer financial
bureau declined to comment on whether the agency was examining
potential fraud by auto lenders in the origination or
securitization of subprime loans.
