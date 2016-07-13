BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
July 13 General Motors Co narrowly avoided having to shut down some or all of its North American plants because of the failure of a small Massachusetts parts supplier when a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge ruled on Wednesday that GM could retrieve the tooling and finished parts from the supplier, Clark-Cutler-McDermott, a court hearing showed.
CCM, a 105-year-old supplier of acoustical materials based in Franklin, Massachusetts, was the sole supplier of insulation and other sound-deadening materials to GM. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter
* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing