TORONTO Dec 19 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Wednesday the government has no immediate plans
to sell its stake in General Motors Co but it will divest
eventually, even as the U.S. Treasury sells the rest of its
stake over the next 15 months.
"We've always been clear about two things. One, that we will
not have a fire sale - we will not sell the shares without
getting the best value we can for Canadian taxpayers - and
secondly, that we are a Conservative government. We are not
interested in the long-term in being shareholders in private
corporations," Flaherty told reporters in Toronto.
"Over time we do intend to divest. On the timing, I'll have
to get back to you."