By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Aug 13 General Motors Co is
boosting production of its highly profitable large SUVs and
trucks to a pace that could result in 48,000 to 60,000
additional vehicles for the 2016 model year, in a bid to
capitalize on rising demand, sources told Reuters.
GM's Arlington, Texas, plant that makes full-sized sport
utility vehicles including the Cadillac Escalade and Chevrolet
Suburban added Saturday overtime shifts beginning on Aug. 1, a
GM spokesman confirmed on Thursday. GM is also expected to boost
output of pickup trucks, other people familiar with the
company's plans said, but it was not clear how that would be
done.
The Arlington plant is capable of making 400 big SUVs per
shift, or about 1,200 in a full day's production, barring any
planned or unplanned maintenance, said the sources, who wished
to remain anonymous because GM has not announced its plans.
Adding one day a week to production for a full year could
result in as many as 60,000 additional vehicles a year, although
production is likely to be less because of maintenance downtime
or parts shortages, said the sources familiar with GM's plans.
GM does not disclose profit margins on individual vehicles,
but analysts and company executives say the large SUVs and
pickups generate profit well above the average for GM's North
American operations, which was a robust 10.5 percent in the
second quarter.
"Industry sales are running ahead of expectations," said GM
spokesman James Cain. "Sales of our full-size SUVs are very
strong and we have been working to find creative ways to
increase production to meet demand and rebuild our inventories."
He did not confirm the number of increased full-sized SUVs
and full-sized trucks GM plans on an annual basis. Other
individuals briefed on GM's plans said the target was as many as
60,000 additional vehicles.
GM dominates the lucrative large SUV market, which has
enjoyed a resurgence as gasoline prices have fallen below $3 a
gallon in most of the United States. GM models such as the
Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon reap pretax profit in
excess of $10,000 a vehicle, analysts estimate.
The Cadillac Escalade built in Arlington is the top seller
among luxury large SUVs, taking 30 percent of that segment in
the United States.
Last month, the No. 1 U.S. automaker said it will spend $1.4
billion to modernize the factory in Arlington, the single
largest investment in a $5.4 billion, three-year plant upgrade
program announced earlier this year.
The vehicles built in Arlington alone generate about $3
billion or more in profit annually, or almost half of GM's $6.5
billion operating profit last year, analysts said.
Last year, the Arlington plant built about 286,000 large
SUVs, according to data compiled by Automotive News. Through the
first half of 2015, Arlington's production was up 26 percent
from the prior year to nearly 154,000 vehicles.
Low gasoline prices, a rising economy and American consumers
whose appetite for tall, large SUVs has grown steadily for
decades have helped GM push up its profit margins in North
America.
In recent months, GM has reported lower sales for its big
SUVs, but the comparisons are skewed because in 2014, GM bulked
up inventories of the vehicles ahead of a major redesign. More
of those older models ultimately were sold to fleets.
