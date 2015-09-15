DETROIT, Sept 14 The current four-year hourly
worker labor contract between General Motors Co and the
United Auto Workers union was extended on Monday night beyond
its midnight expiration, the company said.
The UAW has chosen to focus on talks with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles to reach the first deal among the
three Detroit automakers with UAW-represented workers.
"We will continue working with our UAW partners on issues we
can resolve before they turn their focus to GM," a GM statement
said.
Earlier on Monday, Ford Motor Co and the UAW extended
the Ford pact.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)