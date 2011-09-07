* GM focus shifts to profit-sharing in talks-sources
* CEO, vice chairman meet with UAW officials-sources
* GM, Chrysler talks progress-sources
* Ford talks moving slower-sources
(Adds GM vice chairman comment, additional detail from
sources)
By Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Sept 7 Contract talks between General
Motors Co (GM.N) and the United Auto Workers union have
intensified and shifted to consideration of the scope and terms
of a profit-sharing deal for some 49,000 workers at the top
American automaker, people with knowledge of the talks said.
In a sign of progress, GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson met
on Tuesday with UAW President Bob King for over an hour at the
union's Detroit headquarters known as Solidarity House, the
sources said.
GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky and UAW Vice President Joe
Ashton, who is heading up contract talks with GM, also joined
that meeting, which came with just over a week remaining in the
current four-year deal with the union on wages and benefits.
GM has emerged as the focus of UAW's negotiating efforts in
Detroit although parallel talks have continued with Chrysler
Group LLC. Chrysler, now controlled by Fiat Spa FIA.MI, was
put through a U.S. government-funded bankruptcy like GM.
Talks on Tuesday between the main bargaining teams at the
UAW and GM ran late into the evening and were expected to
continue into the evening for the duration of negotiations, one
person said.
The sources asked not to be named because the contract
talks remain private.
Girsky declined to discuss the status of the automaker's
talks with the UAW on Wednesday, telling a meeting with
financial analysts in New York that there was "zero upside" to
talking about negotiations "given where we are in the labor
discussions."
UAW local presidents who represent workers at GM's U.S.
plants expect to be summoned in Detroit for a briefing on the
terms of a contract settlement within the next week although
major issues remain unresolved, three union officials said.
The framework of a GM deal could provide a template for
negotiations at Chrysler on the central issue of profit
sharing, although key issues remain unresolved, one of the
sources said.
Meanwhile, negotiations at Ford Motor Co (F.N) have made
slower progress, two other people close to those talks said.
Ford is the only U.S. automaker to have avoided bankruptcy
and is the only one of the Detroit Three that the UAW has the
power to strike.
GM and Chrysler workers lost the right to strike when the
companies emerged from bankruptcy in 2009.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman; editing by
Carol Bishopric)