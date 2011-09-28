DETROIT, Sept 28 General Motors Co (GM.N)
expects its newly ratified contract with the United Auto
Workers union will cost $215 million between 2011 and 2013, the
U.S. automaker said in a slide presentation on Wednesday.
[ID:nS1E78R0VD]
Detroit-based GM said in slides on the company's website
that the UAW contract allows it to maintain its break-even
point in North America and has a "minimal" impact on its
profitability.
"The agreement is a win-win for our employees and our
company," Chief Executive Daniel Akerson said.
"It underscores the alignment between the UAW and the new
GM in our efforts to drive long-term success, and gives all of
our employees a direct stake in the quality of our products and
our performance," Akerson said in a separate statement.
GM said 39 percent of its hourly workers are eligible for
retirement, including 34 percent of production workers and 58
percent of skilled trade workers.
GM expects a $90 million charge in the 2011 calendar year
for buyouts for skilled trade workers, a category that includes
pipe fitters and electricians.
GM shares were down 2.1 percent at $20.75 on Wednesday
afternoon.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman, editing by
Matthew Lewis)