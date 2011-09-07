DETROIT, Sept 7 Contract talks between General
Motors Co (GM.N) and the United Auto Workers union have
intensified and shifted to consideration of the scope and terms
of a profit-sharing deal for some 49,000 workers at the top
American automaker, people with knowledge of the talks said.
In a sign of progress, GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson met
on Tuesday with UAW President Bob King for over an hour at the
union's Detroit headquarters known as Solidarity House, the
sources said.
GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky and UAW Vice President Joe
Ashton, who is heading up contract talks with GM, also joined
that meeting, which came with just over a week remaining in the
current four-year deal with the union on wages and benefits.
GM has emerged as the focus of UAW's negotiating efforts in
Detroit although parallel talks have continued with Chrysler
Group LLC. Chrysler, now controlled by Fiat SpA FIA.MI, was
put through a U.S. government-funded bankruptcy like GM.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman; editing by
Carol Bishopric)