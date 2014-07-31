SEOUL, July 31 General Motors' South
Korean workers narrowly voted in favour of wage deal on
Thursday, avoiding a strike for the first time in four years at
one of the U.S. automaker's key Asian production bases.
On Monday, GM Korea agreed to pay a combined 10.5 million
won ($10,200) in bonuses and incentives to each worker and raise
the basic wage by 3.3 percent, while agreeing to change its wage
structure.
As part of the annual pact, GM Korea also reversed an
earlier decision to not make the next-generation Chevrolet Cruze
in Korea.
A total of 55 percent of GM Korean workers approved the
deal.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)