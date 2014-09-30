NEW YORK, Sept 30 Bankers lending to General Motors, the world's largest automaker by unit sales, will receive higher pricing on the company's $12.5 billion refinancing loan after a Standard & Poor's upgrade to investment grade status allowed the company to remove security on the deal.

The upgrade to BBB- from BB+, which came five years after GM filed for bankruptcy, reflects the automaker's improving financial condition and is another critical step forward from its 2009 bankruptcy and reorganization.

The upgrade on September 25 brought GM's corporate ratings in line with a Baa3 rating assigned by Moody's Investors Service last autumn. This allowed GM to drop the collateral backing its loans, which included receivables and inventory, as well as foreign capital stock, real estate, trademarks and technology.

"The collateral release provision in the credit facility is based on the understanding that, at a sufficiently high level of credit quality, lenders are unlikely to need collateral to protect their loans," said Philip Baggaley, an analyst at Standard & Poor's.

Lenders are being compensated for losing collateral on the loan by a 25 basis points (bps) pricing increase. Pricing on the loans now opens at 127.5bp over Libor with a 22.5bp facility fee, giving all in pricing of 150bp over Libor.

Before S&P's upgrade, the loan was priced at 107.5bp over Libor with a 17.5bp facility fee, giving all-in pricing of 125bp over Libor.

When GM started refinancing talks in early September, the loans were expected to continue to be secured by General Motors Holdings LLC's U.S. domestic automotive assets. This meant that pricing would have opened at a higher BBB/Baa2 level based on the facility ratings.

After S&P upgraded the company's corporate rating to investment grade, the credit ratings of GM's facility and corporate rating aligned and lenders lost the benefit of collateral when the revolving credits became unsecured.

"It's quite a milestone, coming out of bankruptcy and now returning to investment grade," Baggaley said.

JP Morgan and Citigroup are leading GM's refinancing, which includes a $5 billion, three-year unsecured revolving credit and a $7.5 billion, unsecured five-year revolving credit, both of which are expected to remain undrawn.

They refinance a $5.5 billion, three-year first-lien senior secured revolving credit which was due to mature on November 5, 2015, and a $5.5 billion, five-year first-lien senior secured revolver that was set to mature on November 5, 2017. (Editing By Jon Methven)