May 24 General Motors Co said on Thursday
it is recalling 4,304 Chevrolet Malibu Eco cars sold in the
United States to reprogram a module that controls airbag
deployments.
The U.S. automaker said in what it described as rare cases
under extremely aggressive turning, the roof rail airbags in
some 2013 model year Malibu Ecos might inflate. It also said in
another scenario it described as rarer that the airbags and
safety belt pretensioners might not deploy.
GM said no crashes or injuries have been reported related to
this issue.
GM said it discovered the problem during a development test
in which one of the cars was performing extreme maneuvers. It
said letters will be mailed to car owners on June 1 with
instructions to have the reprogramming done at no cost at a
dealer.
