* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
"Yesterday, GMV's plant was unexpectedly taken by the public authorities, preventing normal operations. In addition, other assets of the company, such as vehicles, have been illegally taken from its facilities," GM unit General Motors Venezolana (GMV) said in an emailed statement.
GM will continue to provide aftermarket service and parts for its customers through its dealers, it added. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.