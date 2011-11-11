Nov 11 A fire involving a General Motors Co (GM.N) Chevy Volt prompted a U.S. government safety investigation of batteries used to power electric vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday in a statement it has also asked other manufacturers who make electric cars or who plan to do so for information on how they handle lithium-ion batteries. This request also includes recommendations for minimizing fire risk.

NHTSA said it does not believe the Volt or other electric vehicles are at greater risk for fire than gasoline-powered engines. (Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Derek Caney)