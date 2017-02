OSHAWA, Ontario, July 24 General Motors of Canada will invest almost C$1 billion ($981 million) in research and development in Canada, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.

Harper was speaking ahead of the announcement by GM at its regional engineering center in Oshawa, in southern Ontario.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon, Writing by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)