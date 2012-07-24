* Investment is part of GM's financial bailout conditions

* Investments to be made between 2009 and 2016

* Money will go to producing lighter-weight materials

* Canadian prime minister attends announcement (Adds details on investment, context, background, quotes)

OSHAWA, Ontario, July 24 General Motors said on Tuesday it is investing C$850 million ($833.62 million) in research and development in Canada by the end of 2016 to meet a condition it agreed on to get bailout funds from Canadian governments in 2009.

The money will be spent on producing light-weight materials for vehicles, as well as software and communications, GM Canada said in a statement. It said they are cutting-edge technologies that are "critical to the development of tomorrow's vehicles and the sustainability of Canada's automotive sector".

In making the investment, GM Canada is living up to its part of a C$10.5 billion dollar bailout package provided in 2009 by the governments of Canada and the province of Ontario, in addition to a much bigger U.S. bailout package, after the automaker filed for bankruptcy.

A condition of the bailout was that GM increase research and development in Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said at the announcement of the investment at GM's regional engineering center in Oshawa, Ontario, just east of Toronto.

"Today's announcement honors that promise and demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to value-added manufacturing in our country," Harper said.

The auto assembly industry in Canada is once again profitable but is much reduced from the 1990s, when the country was the fourth biggest auto maker in the world. It has since fallen out of the top 10, hit by higher costs resulting from the stronger Canadian dollar.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon, Writing by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)