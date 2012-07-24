* Investment is part of GM's financial bailout conditions
* Investments to be made between 2009 and 2016
* Money will go to producing lighter-weight materials
* Canadian prime minister attends announcement
OSHAWA, Ontario, July 24 General Motors
said on Tuesday it is investing C$850 million ($833.62 million)
in research and development in Canada by the end of 2016 to meet
a condition it agreed on to get bailout funds from Canadian
governments in 2009.
The money will be spent on producing light-weight materials
for vehicles, as well as software and communications, GM Canada
said in a statement. It said they are cutting-edge technologies
that are "critical to the development of tomorrow's vehicles and
the sustainability of Canada's automotive sector".
In making the investment, GM Canada is living up to its part
of a C$10.5 billion dollar bailout package provided in 2009 by
the governments of Canada and the province of Ontario, in
addition to a much bigger U.S. bailout package, after the
automaker filed for bankruptcy.
A condition of the bailout was that GM increase research and
development in Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper
said at the announcement of the investment at GM's regional
engineering center in Oshawa, Ontario, just east of Toronto.
"Today's announcement honors that promise and demonstrates
the company's long-term commitment to value-added manufacturing
in our country," Harper said.
The auto assembly industry in Canada is once again
profitable but is much reduced from the 1990s, when the country
was the fourth biggest auto maker in the world. It has since
fallen out of the top 10, hit by higher costs resulting from the
stronger Canadian dollar.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
