By Ben Hirschler and Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 19 In a study that prompted sharp
criticism from other experts, French scientists said on
Wednesday that rats fed on Monsanto's genetically
modified corn or exposed to its top-selling weedkiller suffered
tumours and multiple organ damage.
The French government asked the country's health watchdog to
investigate the findings further, although a number of
scientists questioned the study's basic methods and Monsanto
said it felt confident its products had been proven safe.
Gilles-Eric Seralini of the University of Caen and
colleagues said rats fed on a diet containing NK603 - a seed
variety made tolerant to dousings of Monsanto's Roundup
weedkiller - or given water with Roundup at levels permitted in
the United States, died earlier than those on a standard diet.
Experts not involved in the study were sceptical, with one
accusing the French scientists of going on a "statistical
fishing trip" and others describing its methods as well below
standard.
The animals on the genetically modified (GM) diet suffered
mammary tumours, as well as severe liver and kidney damage,
according to the peer-reviewed study which was published in the
journal Food and Chemical Toxicology and presented at a news
conference in London.
The researchers said 50 percent of male and 70 percent of
female rats died prematurely, compared with only 30 percent and
20 percent in the control group.
Monsanto spokesman Thomas Helscher said the company would
review the study thoroughly. However, he added: "Numerous
peer-reviewed scientific studies performed on biotech crops to
date, including more than a hundred feeding studies, have
continuously confirmed their safety, as reflected in the
respective safety assessments by regulatory authorities around
the world."
EXPERTS SCEPTICAL
Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are deeply unpopular
in Europe but dominate major crops in the United States after
Monsanto introduced a soybean genetically altered to tolerate
Roundup in 1996.
Experts asked by reporters to review the scientific paper
advised caution in drawing conclusions from it.
Tom Sanders, head of the nutritional sciences research
division at King's College London, noted that Seralini's team
had not provided any data on how much the rats were given to
eat, or what their growth rates were.
"This strain of rat is very prone to mammary tumours
particularly when food intake is not restricted," he said. "The
statistical methods are unconventional ... and it would appear
the authors have gone on a statistical fishing trip."
Mark Tester, a research professor at the Australian Centre
for Plant Functional Genomics at the University of Adelaide,
said the study's findings raised the question of why no previous
studies have flagged up similar concerns.
"If the effects are as big as purported, and if the work
really is relevant to humans, why aren't the North Americans
dropping like flies? GM has been in the food chain for over a
decade over there - and longevity continues to increase
inexorably," he said in an emailed comment.
David Spiegelhalter of the University of Cambridge said the
methods, statistics and reporting of results were all below
standard. He added that the study's untreated control arm
comprised only 10 rats of each sex, most of which also got
tumours.
LONG-TERM EFFECTS?
While supporters of GM crops say previous studies have
overwhelmingly pointed to their safety, critics argue there is
still limited information about the long-term effects since the
crops have only been around for just over 15 years.
In France, where opposition to GMOs has led to a ban on
growing such crops, the government said it had asked its health
and safety agency to assess the study and had also sent it to
the European Union's food safety agency (EFSA).
"Based on the conclusion ..., the government will ask the
European authorities to take all necessary measures to protect
human and animal health, measures that could go as far as an
emergency suspension of imports of NK603 maize in the European
Union," the French health, environment and farm ministries said
in a joint statement.
Seralini, the scientist at the centre of the latest
research, previously raised safety concerns based on a shorter
rat study in 2009. His new study takes things a step further by
tracking the animals throughout their two-year lifespan.
Michael Antoniou, a molecular biologist at King's College
London, who helped draft the paper, told reporters at a London
briefing that its findings highlighted the "need to test all GM
crops in two-year lifelong studies".
"I feel this data is strong enough to withdraw the marketing
approval for this variety of GM maize temporarily, until this
study is followed up and repeated with larger number of animals
to get the full statistical power that we want," he said.
Seralini believes his latest lifetime rat tests give a more
realistic and authoritative view of risks than the 90-day
feeding trials that form the basis of GM crop approvals, since
three months is only the equivalent of early adulthood in rats.
France's Jose Bove, vice-chairman of the European
Parliament's commission for agriculture and known as an opponent
of GM, called for an immediate suspension of all EU cultivation
and import authorisations of GM crops. "This study finally shows
we are right and that it is urgent to quickly review all GMO
evaluation processes," he said in a statement.
The study is also likely to create friction in the United
States, where opponents of genetically engineered foods in
California are fighting to have all GMOs removed from the food
supply.