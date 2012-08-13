Aug 13 Automaker General Motors Co said in a filing Monday that its GM Financial unit is among the bidders for international operations that auto lender Ally Financial is selling.

GM Financial, along with other parties, submitted bids in July, but there is no assurance that it will be successful in buying any of the operations, the filing said. If it were successful, it could expand its operations materially in international markets, the filing said.

Ally, which is 74 percent owned by the U.S. Treasury after a series of bailouts, said in May that it was selling operations in Europe, Canada and Mexico in a bid to speed up repayment to U.S. taxpayers. In an earnings conference call this month, Ally Chief Executive Officer Michael Carpenter said the lender had received offers from nearly 30 bidders and expected to complete the sales by year-end.