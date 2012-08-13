By Rick Rothacker
Aug 13 Automaker General Motors Co said
on Monday its financial unit is among the bidders for the
international operations that auto lender Ally Financial Inc
is selling.
GM Financial, along with other parties, submitted bids in
July, but there was no assurance it would be successful in
buying any of the operations, according to a filing by GM with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If it is, GM
Financial could expand its operations materially in
international markets and more than double its overall assets.
Analysts said the Ally assets could attract bids in the
range of $2 billion to $4 billion. An Ally spokeswoman
reiterated the company has received interest from about 30
different parties for the assets and said officials were
"encouraged by the initial progress."
"It's a good thing to have control of financial services
companies," said Guggenheim Securities analyst Matthew Stover,
who has a "neutral" rating on GM shares. "They tend to be very
profitable. From an investment standpoint, they tend to be
pretty good businesses and from a competitive standpoint they
help you be more flexible in the (sales) market."
Ally, 74 percent owned by the U.S. Treasury after a series
of bailouts, said in May it was selling operations in Europe,
Canada and Mexico in a bid to speed up repayment to U.S.
taxpayers. The U.S. Treasury also owns about 26 percent of GM.
In an earnings conference call this month, Ally Chief
Executive Michael Carpenter said the lender had received offers
from nearly 30 bidders and expected to complete the sales by
year-end.
Ally was once the in-house lender for GM known as GMAC
Financial Services but later became a separate company and was
renamed. It struggled during the financial crisis when losses
ballooned at its Residential Capital mortgage lending unit,
which filed for bankruptcy in May.
GM established the core of its current lending subsidiary
when it bought AmeriCredit Corp in 2010.
In May, GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson said the
Detroit-based automaker was interested in buying Ally's
international operations. He added that GM was probably not
interested in buying Ally's U.S. operations.
According to Monday's filing, GM Financial's consolidated
assets could more than double and it could incur "substantial
amounts of indebtedness" if it buys Ally's assets.
Such an expansion could have "significant impacts on its
business, results of operations, liquidity and financial
condition," the filing said.
"Clearly, GM may now be willing to let GM Financial get
bigger after its initial strategy with the AmeriCredit
acquisition to target select non-prime and lease financing
markets in the United States," said Citi analyst Itay Michaeli,
who has a "buy" rating on GM shares.
Michaeli added that opportunities to buy such assets do not
come around too often and financial services businesses allow
automakers to improve dealer relations, be more flexible with
the incentives they offer consumers and better retain customers.
By selling its international operations, Ally is focusing on
its U.S. auto lending business and its Internet banking
operations. The ResCap bankruptcy filing aims to protect the
parent company from liabilities tied to mortgages that were
packaged into bonds and sold to investors during the housing
boom.
GM shares were off 6 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $20.48 in
afternoon trading.