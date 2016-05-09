May 9 G.M.I Technology :

* Says it issues 20,000,000 new shares at T$6 per share

* Says it raised T$120,000,000 in total

* Says the new share issue record date is May 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yBfw

